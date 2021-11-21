A Fight Over Girls

I shot this in September of 2015 in Rocky Mountain National Park during the elk rut. My wife and I were watching the elk on the left and his sizeable harem when I heard another bull coming down the valley. It was bugling as it came. I told Connie that we were going to get a show.



As it approached you could see that it was slobbering all over the place. It was quite the spectacle watching this fight over the girls. The newcomer won the battle and took over watch of the girls while the loser wandered off.