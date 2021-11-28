Sign up
Photo 383
Golden Sunset
I took this shot in Costa Rica in February of 2020. We had no idea how lucky we were to get this trip in before the pandemic shut things down. This trip is just one more reason for me to thank God for how lucky and blessed my life has been.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
391
photos
65
followers
63
following
