Photo 444
Autumn In A Mountain Stream
I shot this in Colorado a couple of years ago during the fall. I so love the mountains in the fall.
28th January 2022
28th Jan 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th September 2015 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
NIce contrast of the leaves and the rocks. Great silky water splash as well.
April 1st, 2022
