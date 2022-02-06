Sign up
Photo 451
Nature's Crystal
This shot is 3 days after the ice and snow storm that went through last Thursday. We just got home from the Caribbean, so we weren't around for the storm, just the final cleanup.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
123% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th February 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a temperature different for you! Hope you find everything well and clean up is smooth. Great capture.
February 7th, 2022
