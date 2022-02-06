Previous
Next
Nature's Crystal by cwbill
Photo 451

Nature's Crystal

This shot is 3 days after the ice and snow storm that went through last Thursday. We just got home from the Caribbean, so we weren't around for the storm, just the final cleanup.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a temperature different for you! Hope you find everything well and clean up is smooth. Great capture.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise