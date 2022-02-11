Sign up
Photo 456
Red-Winged Blackbird
I can't wait for these beautiful blackbirds to return north. They are hard birds to photograph because of the amount of black on them.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th February 2019 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
