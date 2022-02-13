Previous
Next
Amazing Eyes by cwbill
Photo 458

Amazing Eyes

I was again looking back on some shots from the past today. I shot this alligator on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina a few years ago. I love the detail in the eye.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Were you as close as this implies?
February 14th, 2022  
Bill ace
@ankers70, I was that close, but on a walk bridge above it.
February 14th, 2022  
GaryW
Stunning close up!
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise