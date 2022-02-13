Sign up
Photo 458
Amazing Eyes
I was again looking back on some shots from the past today. I shot this alligator on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina a few years ago. I love the detail in the eye.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
3
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
501
photos
79
followers
75
following
Suzanne
ace
Were you as close as this implies?
February 14th, 2022
Bill
ace
@ankers70
, I was that close, but on a walk bridge above it.
February 14th, 2022
GaryW
Stunning close up!
February 14th, 2022
