Photo 461
Is It A Bird Or Is It A Plane
I photographed these Burrowing Owls in Cape Coral, Florida a couple of years ago. Not sure what it was looking at.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th February 2019 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
