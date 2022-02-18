Sign up
Photo 465
Majestic Alter
Everything about the Saltzburg Cathedral is magnificent, but the alter area was especially amazing. Wolfgang Mozart's brother was the organist here at one time. So much history. All caught up with my missing days.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th September 2017 5:08am
