Previous
Next
Photo 491
Mr. Bluebird
This guy was checking out a birdhouse along the trail I was walking when he flew toward me and landed in a tree. He was nice enough to make sure he had good light on his face.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
2
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
551
photos
78
followers
77
following
134% complete
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
58
487
488
489
490
59
60
491
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st March 2022 9:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
amyK
ace
Spectacular shot
March 23rd, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
March 23rd, 2022
