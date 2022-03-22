Previous
Mr. Bluebird by cwbill
Photo 491

Mr. Bluebird

This guy was checking out a birdhouse along the trail I was walking when he flew toward me and landed in a tree. He was nice enough to make sure he had good light on his face.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
amyK ace
Spectacular shot
March 23rd, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 23rd, 2022  
