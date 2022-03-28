Sign up
Photo 496
Mama Bear
An individual shot of the mama Grizzley Bear. She sat up real nice for me to get a shot.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
557
photos
77
followers
77
following
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th September 2018 7:26pm
Rick
ace
Great capture.
March 30th, 2022
