Photo 503
Singing Yellow Warbler
I shot this Yellow Warbler when I saw it at Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park. They are very difficult to get to sit still, but I finally got a shot.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie
ace
Beautiful against the dark blue sky
April 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous shot so well timed
April 4th, 2022
amyK
ace
Superb against that sky
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I can almost here it through the screen. Love his singing pose.
April 4th, 2022
