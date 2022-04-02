Previous
Singing Yellow Warbler by cwbill
Singing Yellow Warbler

I shot this Yellow Warbler when I saw it at Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park. They are very difficult to get to sit still, but I finally got a shot.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie ace
Beautiful against the dark blue sky
April 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous shot so well timed
April 4th, 2022  
amyK ace
Superb against that sky
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I can almost here it through the screen. Love his singing pose.
April 4th, 2022  
