Previous
Next
Red-Breasted Nuthatch by cwbill
Photo 522

Red-Breasted Nuthatch

We have so many White Breasted Nuthatches at our house but never see the Red-Breasted. These are birds from the north who sometimes come into our area during the late fall, winter, and early spring. They tend to like pine trees.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise