Photo 525
Random Catholic Church
I shot this church while in Paris a couple of years ago. It was near where we were staying. We attended a local concert there that was performed by a lady who performed at the Paris Opera. It was really nice to take in some of Paris's local events.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2022
