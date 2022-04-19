Previous
Random Catholic Church by cwbill
Photo 525

Random Catholic Church

I shot this church while in Paris a couple of years ago. It was near where we were staying. We attended a local concert there that was performed by a lady who performed at the Paris Opera. It was really nice to take in some of Paris's local events.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Bill

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2022  
