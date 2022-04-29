Previous
Cliff Swallow by cwbill
Photo 535

Cliff Swallow

These cliff swallows had their nest in a German gun placement which guarded the coast of Normandy France during WW II. A group of army rangers had to scale sea cliffs to take out these guns. It is a better place now than it was 78 years ago.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Bill

Milanie ace
So clear!
May 19th, 2022  
