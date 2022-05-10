Sign up
Photo 544
Haitian Tree Frog
This guy hung around we stayed in while in Haiti. The drinking water came from a cistern which bleach was added to make it potable. We also had to use an outhouse but did have a show with slightly warm water.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
2
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
31st January 2011 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Cute little guy
June 8th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot.
June 8th, 2022
