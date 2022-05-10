Previous
Haitian Tree Frog by cwbill
Haitian Tree Frog

This guy hung around we stayed in while in Haiti. The drinking water came from a cistern which bleach was added to make it potable. We also had to use an outhouse but did have a show with slightly warm water.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
amyK ace
Cute little guy
June 8th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great shot.
June 8th, 2022  
