The Eye Of A Camel by cwbill
The Eye Of A Camel

Another shot from The Wilds.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
GaryW
Great close up!
June 6th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
June 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super close up!
June 6th, 2022  
