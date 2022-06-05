Sign up
Photo 566
The Next Generation
I shot this at The Wilds which is affiliated with the Columbus Zoo. This area in Southeast Ohio lies on reclaimed coal strip mines. The animals have so much room to roam in this great place.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
2
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Rick
ace
Sounds like a great place to visit. Great shot.
June 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice tender touch, cute shot
June 6th, 2022
