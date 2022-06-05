Previous
The Next Generation by cwbill
Photo 566

The Next Generation

I shot this at The Wilds which is affiliated with the Columbus Zoo. This area in Southeast Ohio lies on reclaimed coal strip mines. The animals have so much room to roam in this great place.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Bill

Rick ace
Sounds like a great place to visit. Great shot.
June 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice tender touch, cute shot
June 6th, 2022  
