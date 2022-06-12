Previous
Elegant Lady by cwbill
Elegant Lady

I have really like the black and white conversions I have been doing on these Haiti photos, but this lady needed to be shown in color. She is dressed in her finest which included some very nice earrings to go to the health clinic.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Bill

@cwbill
