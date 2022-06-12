Sign up
Photo 579
Elegant Lady
I have really like the black and white conversions I have been doing on these Haiti photos, but this lady needed to be shown in color. She is dressed in her finest which included some very nice earrings to go to the health clinic.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
656
photos
81
followers
80
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
1st February 2011 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
