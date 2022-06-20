Previous
Next
Notre Dame by cwbill
Photo 587

Notre Dame

The fire at Notre Dame happened a couple of months before our visit so we only saw the outside of this magnificent building.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise