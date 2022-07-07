Sign up
Photo 603
Different Crop
This is the same photo I posted yesterday with a different crop which Shepherdman's Wife suggested. I did the crop Chantal suggested and liked the results. Love it when I get constructive criticism.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th July 2022 9:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Rick
ace
Looks like it worked very well.
July 8th, 2022
