Different Crop by cwbill
Different Crop

This is the same photo I posted yesterday with a different crop which Shepherdman's Wife suggested. I did the crop Chantal suggested and liked the results. Love it when I get constructive criticism.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Bill

Rick ace
Looks like it worked very well.
July 8th, 2022  
