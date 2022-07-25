Sign up
Photo 615
And Away
I love how it's right wing is just kissing the water.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
723
photos
79
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th August 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
