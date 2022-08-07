Previous
Snapdragon Closeup by cwbill
Photo 627

Snapdragon Closeup

Trying to get caught up on my photos. It was a good day to photograph flowers except for the clouds creating low light. I'm still getting used to my new camera so had the auto iso on. The iso got a little to high. Will work on that in the future.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Bill

Photo Details

GaryW
Wonderful color.
August 10th, 2022  
