Grilling Out by cwbill
Photo 656

Grilling Out

I am very fond of my charcoal grill. This grill makes the best pork chops. The smoke coming out of the chimney is just a good sign that the meat is getting a really good charcoal taste.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
180% complete

