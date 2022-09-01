Previous
Next
I See A Gorilla by cwbill
Photo 660

I See A Gorilla

Another form in the stone.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha I see him too, well spotted.
October 31st, 2022  
judith deacon
Well seen, definitely a Gorilla!
October 31st, 2022  
summerfield ace
a king gorilla, it is. aces!
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise