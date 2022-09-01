Sign up
Photo 660
I See A Gorilla
Another form in the stone.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
3
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
785
photos
76
followers
73
following
187% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th September 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Ha ha I see him too, well spotted.
October 31st, 2022
judith deacon
Well seen, definitely a Gorilla!
October 31st, 2022
summerfield
ace
a king gorilla, it is. aces!
November 1st, 2022
