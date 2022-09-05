Previous
Wildflower With Polinator. by cwbill
Photo 661

Wildflower With Polinator.

The bumble bees seemed to like this wildflower. We were not able to get an id on this flower.
5th September 2022

Bill

cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
