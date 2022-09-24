Previous
Cassidy Arch by cwbill
Cassidy Arch

Yesterday I showed some photos from the hike to this arch. Cassidy Arch is one of the most popular hikes in Capital Reef NP. If you look close on the left side there is a man rappelling. He gives a perspective on the size of this arch.
Bill

Milanie ace
He shows especially well on black - that's a great angle you chose
November 5th, 2022  
