How Did That Happen? by cwbill
Photo 685

How Did That Happen?

When I see a rock carved out line this one it makes me wonder how that happened. Shot on the hike to Cassidy Arch in Capitol Reef NP.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
190% complete

Photo Details

