Photo 700
MacGillivray's Warbler
This little bird visited my wife and I as we were taking our picture at the Capitol Reef NP sign.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th September 2022 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
