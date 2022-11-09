Sign up
Photo 711
Sandhill Silhouette
My wife and I spent a little time at the metro park this morning enjoying one of our last really nice days til spring when we had 9 Sandhill Cranes flying around. I thought I would try a silhouette on this shot.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
November 10th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
November 10th, 2022
