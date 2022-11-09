Previous
Next
Sandhill Silhouette by cwbill
Photo 711

Sandhill Silhouette

My wife and I spent a little time at the metro park this morning enjoying one of our last really nice days til spring when we had 9 Sandhill Cranes flying around. I thought I would try a silhouette on this shot.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
November 10th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise