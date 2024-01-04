Previous
Walk This Way by cwbill
Photo 753

Walk This Way

My wife and I have decided to take the challenge of trying to see 100 species of birds in January so get ready for many bird pics this month. We were amazed at how beautiful the feathers were of this Turkey.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
nice and plump, good thing it escaped the Thanksgiving/Christmas table. aces!
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise