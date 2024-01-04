Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 753
Walk This Way
My wife and I have decided to take the challenge of trying to see 100 species of birds in January so get ready for many bird pics this month. We were amazed at how beautiful the feathers were of this Turkey.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
753
photos
50
followers
62
following
206% complete
View this month »
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th January 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
nice and plump, good thing it escaped the Thanksgiving/Christmas table. aces!
January 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close