Shallow Dive

I got this shot of a Royal Tern today in St. Croix. I got a whole series of his dive with this being the last shot before it hit the water. I will probably not have a lot of time to comment on photos this week since we have a very active vacation planned. I left Columbus yesterday morning with the temp being 10 degrees F, when we got to St. Croix the temp was 87. I must say 87 never felt so good.