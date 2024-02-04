Previous
February Birthdays by cwbill
Photo 784

February Birthdays

The grandkids were over this evening for dinner and to celebrate February birthdays. It is so good to have all these great young people come visit. Love them so much.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Photo Details

