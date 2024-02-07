Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 787
Great Blue Heron Black and White
This heron posed nicely for me for quite a while, but it was backlit so I turned the shots of it from this angle into a black and white.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
787
photos
56
followers
64
following
215% complete
View this month »
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th February 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Nice.
February 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light.
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close