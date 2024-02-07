Previous
Great Blue Heron Black and White by cwbill
Photo 787

Great Blue Heron Black and White

This heron posed nicely for me for quite a while, but it was backlit so I turned the shots of it from this angle into a black and white.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice.
February 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise