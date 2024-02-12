Previous
Chewing On A Toothpick by cwbill
Chewing On A Toothpick

This Canada Goose had a stick in it's mouth. It looked to me like he was chewing on it.
Bill

@cwbill
Babs ace
One way to floss his beak
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely close up of this beauty.
February 13th, 2024  
