Photo 792
Chewing On A Toothpick
This Canada Goose had a stick in it's mouth. It looked to me like he was chewing on it.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th February 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
One way to floss his beak
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this beauty.
February 13th, 2024
