Black and Yellow Garden Spider by dailypix
Black and Yellow Garden Spider

Zoom in to see this black and yellow garden spider I found in the yard today. You can also see the web being created.

From a little research it appears this is a female one. The body of the female Argiope can grow to be a little larger than one inch (25 mm). Including the legs, they can grow to over three inches.

This one is definitely more than an inch long.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Susan Klassen

