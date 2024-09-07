Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Black and Yellow Garden Spider
Zoom in to see this black and yellow garden spider I found in the yard today. You can also see the web being created.
From a little research it appears this is a female one. The body of the female Argiope can grow to be a little larger than one inch (25 mm). Including the legs, they can grow to over three inches.
This one is definitely more than an inch long.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details
Tags
spider
