Photo 2092
December 21: Milkweed
The seed pods of the Swamp Milkweed are opening up.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
20th December 2019 3:39pm
Tags
winter
,
seed
,
december
