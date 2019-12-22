Previous
Next
December 22: Lone Autumn Leaf by daisymiller
Photo 2093

December 22: Lone Autumn Leaf

When I was walking around my backyard, I found this lone Autumn leaf caught in the branches of the coreopsis branches.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise