Previous
Next
December 23: Amaryllis by daisymiller
Photo 2094

December 23: Amaryllis

I planted some amaryllis bulbs to cheer me up during the winter. The first one is blooming. Usually, the blooms open up sideways. This amaryllis is opening its blossoms upwards.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise