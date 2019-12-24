December 24: Cat

I hope I can get back to participating on the 365 project. I had total knee replacement surgery six weeks ago. I have been concentrating on doing the things that will aid my recovery, such as doing two complete sessions of home physical therapy exercises. My stamina is beginning to come back now.



The story behind this shot: I saw this cat jump over the gate in my back yard. He stalked around, hunting a bird to eat and catch. The neighborhood rabbit visited the daffodil bed at the same time. The cat saw the rabbit. The cat chased the rabbit across the yard. He was not successful. My dog went outside during the chase scene. He saw the cat and chased after the cat. My dog was not successful either.