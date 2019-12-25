Previous
Next
December 25: Merry Christmas by daisymiller
Photo 2099

December 25: Merry Christmas

My first amaryllis opened up more blossoms on Christmas eve. More are opening up today. Wishing all of you a special day.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

tony gig
Wonderful, and a Merry Christmas to yourself and the family.
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise