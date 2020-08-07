Sign up
Photo 2252
August 7: Day 1 of Monarch Chrysalis
The Monarch caterpillar has made its chrysalis. This is how it looks on day one.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2653
photos
34
followers
48
following
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th August 2020 10:08am
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
august
