Previous
Next
August 7: Day 1 of Monarch Chrysalis by daisymiller
Photo 2252

August 7: Day 1 of Monarch Chrysalis

The Monarch caterpillar has made its chrysalis. This is how it looks on day one.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise