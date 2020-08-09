Previous
August 8: Okra by daisymiller
Photo 2254

August 8: Okra

I did not get the Monarch butterfly chrysalis photographed. I did take this picture of the okra plant's blossom. I like this plant for two reasons. First, I love the blossoms. Second, I like to eat the okra seed pods (also seen in this photo).
Daisy Miller

Maggiemae ace
Okra is rather exotic isn't it? It does have an odd centre!
August 10th, 2020  
