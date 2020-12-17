Previous
December 17: Snow on Cone Flower by daisymiller
December 17: Snow on Cone Flower

We had a light snow cover when I woke up in the morning. I liked how the snow covered the top of the cone flower seed head.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Daisy Miller

