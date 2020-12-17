Sign up
Photo 2453
December 17: Snow on Cone Flower
We had a light snow cover when I woke up in the morning. I liked how the snow covered the top of the cone flower seed head.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2853
photos
33
followers
48
following
672% complete
Tags
snow
,
flowers
,
weather
,
seeds
,
december
