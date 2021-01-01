Sign up
Photo 2468
January 1: Cardinal
The cardinals are less shy now. I can take an occasional picture of them.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2868
photos
34
followers
48
following
View this month »
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
31st December 2020 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
january
