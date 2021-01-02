Previous
January 2: Ice Storm by daisymiller
Photo 2469

January 2: Ice Storm

We had an ice storm. It was just enough ice to cause problems. Tree branches fell onto utility lines. Our electricity went out for 6 1/2 hours. The ice was beautiful though.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
