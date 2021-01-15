Sign up
Photo 2482
January 15: Pansies
Gray clouds made the outdoor light dim. I stayed indoors and took pictures. The pansies in a vase cheered my spirits.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
january
,
pansy
