January 16: Snow on the Swamp Milkweed by daisymiller
January 16: Snow on the Swamp Milkweed

Snow fell. I like seeing how the snow covers the vegetation in the garden. The snow even filled in the open seed pods of the swamp milkweed.
Daisy Miller

daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
