January 17: Leaves emerging from the snow by daisymiller
Photo 2484

January 17: Leaves emerging from the snow

The ground seemed to drink in the snow. The Autumn leaves began to emerge from the snow.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
