Photo 2494
January 27: Squirrel
This is where I usually see squirrels in my front yard. They find an acorn and then sit beside one of the oak trees.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2895
photos
33
followers
48
following
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th January 2021 3:50pm
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
animal
,
january
