January 28: Leaf in the snow by daisymiller
January 28: Leaf in the snow

The leaves and grass are beginning to emerge from the snow.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
